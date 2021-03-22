Adobe (ADBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $441.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.33. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $287.78 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.68.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock worth $52,971,092 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

