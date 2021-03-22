Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on A. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of A stock opened at $122.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

