Akash Network Market Cap Tops $220.86 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.29 or 0.00009176 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $220.86 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.25 or 0.00465200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00064546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.35 or 0.00137616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00055972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.94 or 0.00743884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074749 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 127,009,062 coins and its circulating supply is 41,740,008 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

