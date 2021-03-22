Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $70.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $73.75.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $201,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,483.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,659,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,247,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,866,000 after purchasing an additional 973,591 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,371,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,298,000 after purchasing an additional 664,355 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

