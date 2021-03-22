Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,331 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,331 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000. Square accounts for approximately 3.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total value of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,073,030 shares of company stock valued at $249,492,640. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.16.

NYSE:SQ traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.03. 156,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,730,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.94.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

