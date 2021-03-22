Alcosta Capital Management Inc. Invests $7.18 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Alcosta Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,000. ServiceNow accounts for about 5.3% of Alcosta Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW traded up $5.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $476.69. 32,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.16 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.62. The company has a market cap of $93.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.38, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

