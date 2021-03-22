Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $909,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,792,000 after buying an additional 43,098 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.20. 60,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,283. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

