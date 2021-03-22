Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Aravt Global LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aravt Global LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 6.0% of Aravt Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.97.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.17. 98,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,164,850. The stock has a market cap of $638.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.41 and its 200-day moving average is $265.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

