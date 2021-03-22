Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $116.90 on Monday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.89 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.84.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, major shareholder Robert J. More sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $552,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $31,059,094. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

