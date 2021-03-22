Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after acquiring an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,244 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $910.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.