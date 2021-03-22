Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $487,000 Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.07% of PetMed Express worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 508,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 268,613 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its position in PetMed Express by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 230,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PetMed Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PetMed Express by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 109,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gian Fulgoni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,300. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

