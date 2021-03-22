Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $503,000 Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,502,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,851.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $36.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.97 million, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.