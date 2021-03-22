Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,421,000 after buying an additional 91,935 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 185,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 166,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 44,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BMTC. Boenning Scattergood cut Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $48.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $957.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Research analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.