Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,800 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Omaha worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOMN. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Omaha by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 61.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of BOMN stock opened at $39.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston bought 120,000 shares of Boston Omaha stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

