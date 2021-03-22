Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 600 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WINA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Winmark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Winmark by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Winmark by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 36,421.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Winmark by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WINA stock opened at $187.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $198.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

