Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. H2O AM LLP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

LNT stock opened at $51.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.