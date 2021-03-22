Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Allied Motion Technologies has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $54.38 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.46 million, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMOT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

