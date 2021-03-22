Allstate Corp Boosts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,578,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 565,514 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,260,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 457,117 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,390,000 after acquiring an additional 300,043 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,204,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,548,000 after purchasing an additional 193,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,227,000 after purchasing an additional 127,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WCN opened at $102.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

