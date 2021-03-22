Allstate Corp Buys 1,256 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,681 shares of company stock worth $3,196,727. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL opened at $47.00 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

