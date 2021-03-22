Allstate Corp Has $608,000 Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

In other PTC news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,881.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,870.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,553,602. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $129.66 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.64.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.