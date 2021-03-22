Allstate Corp Has $670,000 Holdings in PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG)

Allstate Corp decreased its position in shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in PQ Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in PQ Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 163,190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in PQ Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PQ Group by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 117,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PQ Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,131,000 after buying an additional 95,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

PQG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Shares of PQG opened at $17.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $281.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.78 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PQ Group Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

