Allstate Corp Reduces Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Allstate Corp lowered its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.16 and its 200 day moving average is $265.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $363.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

