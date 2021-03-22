Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.22

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 9484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 627,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,387 shares of company stock valued at $953,404. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $3,775,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

