Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Holdings Raised by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 155.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392,268 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Altice USA worth $24,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641,323 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,057,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,489,000 after purchasing an additional 720,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $34.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

