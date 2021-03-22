ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Up to $63.07

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.07, but opened at $65.49. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $64.84, with a volume of 1,293 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.21.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $886,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,930,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

