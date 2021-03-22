Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $81.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

