Amalgamated Bank Acquires Shares of 6,739 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 52.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 25,617 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 24,272 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $220,290.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

