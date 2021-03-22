Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 4,277 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Monro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monro by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNRO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of MNRO opened at $67.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

