Amalgamated Bank Invests $204,000 in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.55.

NYSE:MAXR opened at $37.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

