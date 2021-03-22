Amalgamated Bank Invests $208,000 in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TVTX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

