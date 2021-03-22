Amalgamated Bank Invests $252,000 in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $888,368. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $119.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

