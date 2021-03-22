Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $43.94 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $160,038.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,788.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $213,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,135.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

