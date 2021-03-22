American International Group Inc. Buys 106 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $292.88 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $110.19 and a 1 year high of $342.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

