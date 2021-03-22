American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $15,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 10.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 155,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $150.06 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.29 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.85. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

