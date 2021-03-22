American International Group Inc. Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of ANSYS worth $15,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,141,000 after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after acquiring an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after acquiring an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS by 11.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 800,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,858,000 after buying an additional 80,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $324.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $356.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.36 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.28 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock valued at $12,871,072 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

