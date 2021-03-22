American International Group Inc. Has $17.53 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $17,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Repligen by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 56.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Repligen by 179.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 156,283 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $203.99 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $78.41 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

