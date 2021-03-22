American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR stock opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares in the company, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,164. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

