American International Group Inc. Sells 1,531 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $15,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $183.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $191.10.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

