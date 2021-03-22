American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in American National Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American National Group by 1,222.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in American National Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 144,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in American National Group during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANAT opened at $115.27 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $116.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

