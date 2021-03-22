American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd.

Capital International Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $221.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock worth $1,241,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

