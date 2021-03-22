Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC

Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 272.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,652,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,874 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 7.4% of Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $61,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.15. 4,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

