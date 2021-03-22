Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.89.

NYSE AMRX opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 163,848 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

