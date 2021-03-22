Ampleforth One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001592 BTC on exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $234.31 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 407,159,808 coins and its circulating supply is 256,872,515 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

