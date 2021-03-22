Analysts Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce sales of $44.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.74 million and the highest is $45.50 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $179.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $185.71 million, with estimates ranging from $176.08 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,867,000 after buying an additional 257,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $28,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after buying an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after buying an additional 87,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $23.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

