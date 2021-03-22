Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $18.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.76 million and the lowest is $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $73.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.33 million to $76.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.89 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $74.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

WHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

