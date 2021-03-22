Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.15 Million

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report $18.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.76 million and the lowest is $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $14.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $73.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.33 million to $76.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $72.89 million, with estimates ranging from $71.45 million to $74.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%.

WHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.