Analysts Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) will report $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. FB Financial posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 394.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, hitting $45.19. 2,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.27. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy L. Johnson sold 10,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $476,235.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

