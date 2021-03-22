Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will announce $42.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year sales of $174.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $216.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $419,470.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,381,390.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,080 shares of company stock worth $3,354,355. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $60.45. 148,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,595. Impinj has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

