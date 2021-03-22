Analysts Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $923.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to post $923.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $832.92 million. International Game Technology posted sales of $940.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.