Analysts Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target at $61.60

Shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FMTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. 34,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

