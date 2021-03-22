Analysts Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Price Target at $13.20

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LX. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 184,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,397. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 723,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LexinFintech by 36.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 527,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LexinFintech by 136.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,085,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 627,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 1,741.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 66,917 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LexinFintech by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

